US Bancorp DE Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,287,000 after purchasing an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 763,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.