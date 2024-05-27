US Bancorp DE Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,813,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

