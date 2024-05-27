US Bancorp DE Has $10.61 Million Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $374,000.

GBF opened at $102.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $105.72.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

