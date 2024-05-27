US Bancorp DE Has $10.67 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Entegris by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

