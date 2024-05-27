US Bancorp DE Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 32.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Five Below Stock Up 2.6 %

FIVE stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.64 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.67. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.