US Bancorp DE Has $11.11 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
IJS opened at $99.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
