US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,703,000 after buying an additional 203,548 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.96.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

