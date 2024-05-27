US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,659,615. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $492.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $500.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

