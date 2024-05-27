US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $193.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.63 and a one year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

