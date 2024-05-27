US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,814 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,221 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

