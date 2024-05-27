US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $294.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.50 and a twelve month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

