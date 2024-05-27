US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $270.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $247.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $281.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.