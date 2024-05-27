US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.
Snap-on Price Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $270.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $247.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $281.36.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
