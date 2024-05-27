US Bancorp DE Sells 4,858 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 215.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,560 shares of company stock worth $8,829,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $39.14 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

