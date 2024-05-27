Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,682,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $192.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.43 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.27.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

