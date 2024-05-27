Valero Energy Co. (VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on June 28th

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Valero Energy stock opened at $162.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

