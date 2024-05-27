Valero Energy Co. (VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on June 28th

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Valero Energy Price Performance
Valero Energy stock opened at $162.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $184.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
