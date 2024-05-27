VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.60. 3,511,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

