Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

VCR stock opened at $303.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $319.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.65.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

