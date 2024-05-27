Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,373,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.29. 23,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,925. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.65.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

