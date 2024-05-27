Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,966 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 405,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.