Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,905,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 470,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after buying an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VFH stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.