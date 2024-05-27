Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $74.27. 245,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

