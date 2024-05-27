Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after buying an additional 1,317,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 299,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,830,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.14. 719,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,984. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

