Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGK stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,725. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $215.51 and a 12-month high of $297.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

