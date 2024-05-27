Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Boosted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1,807.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $153.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

