Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $89.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

