Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,204. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

