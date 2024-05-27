Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,662 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of Verisk Analytics worth $112,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 203.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.58. The company had a trading volume of 689,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,145. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.17 and a 12-month high of $254.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

