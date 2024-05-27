Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

VRTX traded up $6.15 on Monday, reaching $456.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $457.66.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

