Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $456.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $457.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,317,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.