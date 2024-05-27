Viking (VIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viking Stock Up 3.5 %

Viking stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIK. Melius began coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

