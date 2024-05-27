Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $34.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.14. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

