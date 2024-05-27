VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,958 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $145,156.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,269.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $145,156.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,269.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $1,022,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 482,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,377 shares of company stock worth $3,217,108 over the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIZIO Trading Up 0.4 %

VZIO opened at $10.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.08. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZIO

About VIZIO

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.