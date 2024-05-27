Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $179,125,000 after buying an additional 257,892 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 1,180,113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,353,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 1,704,002 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.