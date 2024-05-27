Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HCC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCC opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.