Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 19,685 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $48,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 506.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $5,147,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $883.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.50 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $892.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.53.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

