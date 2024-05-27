Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762,605 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.78% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $46,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

