Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$77.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$78.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8465017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. Insiders sold a total of 78,234 shares of company stock worth $5,619,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

