Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on June 11th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at GBX 4,408.22 ($56.03) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,079.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,805.84. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,040 ($38.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,956.15 ($62.99). The company has a market capitalization of £19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,321.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($64.82) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

