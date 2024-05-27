Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $287.81 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $348.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.46.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.94.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

