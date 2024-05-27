Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of WIT opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,837,000 after buying an additional 2,265,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 6,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,771,854 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $5,591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,001,644 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.