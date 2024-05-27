Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Wipro Price Performance
Shares of WIT opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.45.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Read More
