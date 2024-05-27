Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

