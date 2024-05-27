Wolverine World Wide (WWW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) recently:
- 5/9/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.
- 5/8/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/1/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Wolverine World Wide Price Performance
Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wolverine World Wide
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.