Wolverine World Wide (WWW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) recently:

5/9/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

5/8/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 255,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

