X Financial (XYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $167.98 million during the quarter.
X Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:XYF opened at $3.77 on Monday. X Financial has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
