Yara International ASA (YARIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on June 13th

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2354 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

