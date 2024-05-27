Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.