Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $916.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.97. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after buying an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

