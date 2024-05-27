Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.77.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.