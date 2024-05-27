Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of HAE opened at $88.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,533 shares of company stock valued at $526,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

