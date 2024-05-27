Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.