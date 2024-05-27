Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$111.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at C$104.66 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$69.83 and a 12-month high of C$112.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$104.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock has a market cap of C$111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70. In related news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total value of C$113,033.70. Insiders sold a total of 329,760 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,848 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.